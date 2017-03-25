Dems Take Aim at Trump Transparency With 'MAR-A-LAGO' Act

This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. When Trump arrives at his Mar-a-Lago resort for Thanksgiving, it won’t be the first time a president-elect has used Palm Beach as his vacation refuge. John Kennedy’s family estate, known during his term as the Winter White House, is seven miles north at the other end of Ocean Drive.

Democrats want to give President Donald Trump a transparency check in the form of a new bill with a mouthful of a name — and an acronym that takes an unsubtle dig at the president, NBC News reported.

The "Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act" — or MAR-A-LAGO Act — would require the Trump administration to disclose the names of anyone who visits the White House or "any other location at which the President or the Vice President regularly conducts official business."

The legislation, introduced in the House and Senate on Friday, calls for the creation of a publicly available database to be updated every 90 days.

Democrats said the move is necessary after visitor access records on the official White House website have not been updated since Trump took office, according to NBC News.

