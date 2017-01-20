A diverse group of Dallas County Republicans gathered at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving to watch President Donald Trump take the oath of office. (Published 3 hours ago)

Dallas County Republicans gathered at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving to watch President Donald Trump take the oath of office Friday.

At the front of the room cheering for the change of leaders was Keenan Williams, an African-American Republican.

"Donald Trump, I believe, is going to make a great president. And the reason I believe that, because he's smart enough to surround himself with the right people," Williams said.

Some of Trump's supporters were overcome with emotion as they saw him sworn in after the tough presidential election campaign.

Republican Party Precinct Chair Elena Blake could not hide tears.

"I am so gloriously happy," she said. "We can do this together and build this economy and make America great again. I'm just so happy."

The crowd of Republican supporters was bound to like anything Donald Trump would say in his inaugural speech.

"He's not politically correct, we know that. But we're very hopeful about the things he's going to do and not thing things he's going to say, necessarily," said Republican Party Precinct Chair Teresa Brown.

She and others at the watch party said they were pleased with Trump's tone about unity and common goals like infrastructure and building the economy.

"I think Donald Trump is going to be Donald Trump, but hearing the words today is a very good start," said State Rep. Rodney Anderson, R-Irving.

The supporters were also pleased to hear Trump restate campaign promises, like putting America first.

Supporter Margaret Ann Lopez wore a Trump hat and waved a flag through the speech.

"Everybody, from every country, is welcome here, as long as they do it legally. We've got laws," she said.

The group included many Hispanic supporters and about half of the crowd were women.

"There's no doubt that women are doing better than ever, and the Republican Party is a strong supporter of women's rights and women's opportunity," said Trump supporter Tina Alives.

Supporter Mary Jaime said she believes Trump critics will come around when they see results.

"It gave me a lot of hope to see somebody that's going to stick up for all of us," she said.

Many top Dallas County Republicans who might otherwise have attended the Irving watch party were in Washington, D.C., to see it in person, organizers of the watch party said.