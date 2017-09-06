Dallas Council to Call for Removal of Confederate Monuments

Dallas city council members are expected to pass a resolution Wednesday that will call for the removal of all Confederate monuments in the city. (Published 42 minutes ago)

"We stand in solidarity to say that those statues must be and will be removed,” Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway said last month during a joint news conference with the other African American council members who are all in agreement about the future of the monuments.

Among those who are pushing council members to exhibit patience regarding the fate of one statue in particular is Dr. Rick Brettell, Founding Director of the Edith O'Donnell Institute of Art History at the University of Texas at Dallas.

“I do understand that there is a movement today to sort of cleanse ourselves of the racism of the past,” Dr. Brettell said. “And that movement is now focused not on changing our behavior or changing our ideas of history but in taking out our vengeance on sculptures.”

Dr. Brettell, the art critic for The Dallas Morning News, wrote a piece Sunday in defense of the statue of General Robert E. Lee alongside his associate at Dallas’ Lee Park in Turtle Creek.

“The conversation is important and it proves the power of works of art,” Dr. Brettell said. “What I felt is the person who was left out of the conversation was the artist.”

Brettell noted that prominent sculptor A. Phimister Proctor completed the statue in 1936, and that his depiction is the first and only equestrian monument in Western art history in which a powerful man is shown next to an ordinary man, both on horseback.

“[Proctor] was a person who believed absolutely in his fiber that slavery was wrong. The reason that he accepted the commission was because Lee was a figure in American history, he was a person who turned what were rebels under his command into Americans,” Dr. Brettell said.

Lee’s associate is believed to be a freed slave, according to Dr. Brettell, which is a point that should not be lost during the current debate.

“It creates a whole moral conundrum for us. I mean what do we think about that? A man once forced to be a slave [and] the idea that a white man and a black man are riding from the Confederacy into America, into a new world, was an idea that was so powerful to Proctor,” Dr. Brettell noted.

There are others who oppose the idea of removing the Confederate statues on a more personal level.

Marshall Davis is a representative of the Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a Southern advocacy organization open to all male descendants of any veteran who served honorably in the Confederate armed forces.

“It is tragic that we would vilify the confederate soldier for his service to his country,” Davis said. “Nothing has changed about the Confederate soldier or their service. There is no new history. All that has changed is public opinion. We don't feel that is enough to justify their removal.”