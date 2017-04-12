DHS Draft Report Outlines Plans for Trump’s Border Wall

A draft report detailing efforts to carry out President Trump's executive order on restricting illegal immigration says the government's highest priority for a southern border wall is a 34-mile-long area in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, NBC News report.

That assessment is contained in the draft of a report to the White House on progress in implementing his border security order. The document says the second-highest priority for the wall is a 14-mile-long area south of San Diego, California.

As for another Trump administration priority, hiring 5,000 more Border Patrol agents, the draft document says Customs and Border Protection is considering waiving the polygraph requirements for some applicants, using a "risk-based approach."

The draft document, dated "April 25, 2017" has not yet been approved by the Homeland Security leadership, DHS officials said.