Congress Will 'Flex Muscle' Over Wiretapping Claim: Graham

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham — frustrated by the lack of answers from the FBI and White House — vowed Wednesday that Congress would "flex its muscle" to determine whether a warrant was ever issued by the Obama administration to wiretap the Trump campaign, NBC News reported.
FBI Director James Comey was given a deadline of Wednesday by Graham and his Judiciary Committee colleague Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to confirm whether an active probe exists into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.
A bipartisan hearing is also being held Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee's crime-and-terrorism subcommittee to start an inquiry into whether Russia meddled in last November's election.
