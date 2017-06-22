Clinton Campaign Chairman Podesta to Answer Congressional Questions in Russia Probe | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Clinton Campaign Chairman Podesta to Answer Congressional Questions in Russia Probe

The committee will likely focus on the emails from his Gmail account published by WikiLeaks during the closing months of the campaign

    President-elect Donald Trump protests an NBC News report that U.S. intelligence points to Vladimir Putin personally approving a Russian hack of a Hillary Clinton staffer. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

    John Podesta will answer questions next week in a closed session from the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating the Russian meddling in last year's election, NBC News reported.

    Podesta was Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign manager. The committee will likely focus on the emails from his Gmail account published by WikiLeaks during the closing months of the campaign. 

    That time period is a key part of the hacking attack that U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded was carried out by Russians.

