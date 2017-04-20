Sen. Bernie Sanders meets with Texas Democratic delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is heading to North Texas Thursday to rally with local Democrats.

Sanders, joined by other party leaders, will host the event in Grand Prairie to "rally supporters and local grassroots activists around a progressive agenda."

Topics will range from raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, pay equity for women, infrastructure and health care, among others.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. at Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie. It's free and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

RSVP Online: my.democrats.org