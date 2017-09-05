The Bannon Factor: GOP Should Brace for ‘Bloody September’

In this May 13, 2017 file photo, Steve Bannon walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C.





While the White House pushes tax reform and changes in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival or DACA, the former advisor for Trump administration Steve Bannon, the founder of Breitbart, will begin his campaign against the White House according to a source, NBC News reported.

The source told NBC News, Bannon is preparing for major strategic moves which will be discussed with leaders in the conservative movement to go after the "globalists" in the White House.

The president's far-right base will delve into issues on DACA to the debt ceiling and the fight to support Trump's program is described as between "grassroots versus leadership."





