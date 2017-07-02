Authorities: 6 Killed in Plane Crash in Northern Wisconsin

Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. NBC 5's Chris Hush reports.

A Cessna jet that took off from Chicago early Saturday morning crashed in northern Wisconsin, killing six people on board, police said.

Two of the victims were identified on Saturday night as Bensenville School District employees, according to NBC 5. Charles Tomlitz, a P.E. teacher at Tioga Elementary, and Thomas DeMauro, a maintenance director with the district, were among the six killed when the plane crashed at approximately 3:21 a.m. Saturday morning.

"Very sad news, my condolences to the families of these men," former Bensenville student Tanya Scheibe said on Facebook. "I have great memories of classes with Mr. DeMauro. I wish everyone well during this difficult time."

The crash occurred near the city of Phillips, the Price County Sheriff's Office said. The plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip, according to the sheriff's office.

Police could not release the identities of the remaining four victims until families were notified, Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt told NBC-affiliate WFJW. The sheriff did confirm that all six victims of the crash were adults.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash, WFJW reported. Debris from the plane scattered around a quarter-mile radius from the crash site, and anyone who finds debris is encouraged to call police.