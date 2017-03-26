SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 10: A United Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on June 10, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Environmental Protection Agency is taking the first steps to start the process of regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplane exhaust. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

United Airlines is facing backlash from customers after two girls wearing leggings were denied entry onto a flight because a gate agent deemed their attire improper, NBC News reported.

Shannon Watts said she was waiting to board a plane to Mexico for vacation when she overheard a female gate agent deny entry to a young girl wearing gray leggings and saying "I don't make the rules, I just enforce them."

The girl, who Watts said was about 10 or 11-years-old, had a dress in her backpack to put over leggings and was eventually allowed onto the flight. Two other female passengers who did not have a change of clothes were also denied entry, she said.

Defending the decision on Twitter, United Airlines initially cited a rule in the company's Contract of Carriage which states the company can refuse transport to "passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed" and that it is "left to the discretion of the agents."