File Photo—Debra Tice (R) speaks as her husband Marc (L) looks on as they discuss their missing son Austin Tice, a journalist who has been missing in Syria since August, 2012, during a news conference at the National Press Club February 5, 2015 in Washington, DC.

The parents of a U.S. journalist being held captive in Syria spoke exclusively to NBC News’ “Today” show Wednesday morning, saying their son’s disappearance in 2012 has turned their lives "inside out and upside down.”

The interview comes less than a week after the New York Times reported the U.S. government held a secret negotiation in February with the Syrians in an effort to free Austin Tice.

“It prevents us from giving our other children the attention they deserve,” Marc Tice, Austin’s father, told “Today” host Matt Lauer. “It’s been a tremendous challenge.”

Austin’s mother, Debra Tice, told Lauer that beyond him being an award-winning journalist, he was always just part of their family.

“To us, he’s the oldest son, the big brother. He loves being a big brother,” she said.



