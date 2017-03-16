Trump Hotel Requirement Costs DC Nonprofit Groups Thousands

Holding events near the new Trump International Hotel is more costly for non profit groups. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

Nonprofit organizations say holding events along Washington D.C.'s Pennsylvania Avenue costs thousands of dollars more because of President Donald Trump's hotel.

As part of an agreement with the Trump International Hotel, the D.C. government requires organizers of events or races that shut down Pennsylvania Ave. to hire a private company to wall off the curb lane around the hotel so guests can drive in and out.

"The requirement is the installation of construction grade water barricades in front of the Trump hotel from 12th Street to 10th Street. It costs about $7,500 dollars that the event has to bear the cost of," said Kathy Dalby, the CEO of Pacers Running.

For many years, the stretch of Pennsylvania Ave. from Freedom Plaza to the Capitol has been a preferred site for charity races. Dalby said holding a race, parade or festival in that stretch is already expensive as organizers have to pay the city $25,000 to shut down the roads. Organizations have had to foot a larger bill since the luxury hotel opened in October last year.

Michael Sapienza, the CEO of the Colon Cancer Alliance, said the organization had to pay nearly $8,000 plus additional fees for D.C. police to patrol the barricaded area for the Scope It Out 5K Run/Walk on Sunday.

"So that's $10,000 less that would go to patients," Sapienza said. "Passing the cost off to a nonprofit that’s going to actually effect patients and their families is what I think, you know, upsets us the most."

Sapienza said over the past 12 years the Colon Cancer Alliance's annual charity race has raised more than $2 million to help cancer patients, but the hotel's requirement may mean the race will move out of D.C. next year.

Race organizers said if the city would allow themca to use orange cones rather than barricades, it could save the charities thousands of dollars.

Officials with the D.C. Department of Transportation said they are open to meeting with organizers to look at more options.

A spokesperson for the Trump hotel declined to comment.

The Colon Cancer Alliance hopes to raise more than $250,000 from Sunday's race.