In this file photo, Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson, is bathed in morning light in Charlottesville, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014.

Archeologists have excavated an area of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello mansion that is believed to be the living quarters of Sally Hemings, the enslaved mistress of the nation's third president who gave birth to six of Jefferson's children, NBCBLK reported.

"Some of Sally’s children may have been born in this room,” said Gardiner Hallock, director of restoration for Jefferson’s Virginia mountaintop plantation. “It’s important because it shows Sally as a human being — a mother, daughter, and sister — and brings out the relationships in her life.”

Hemings' room — 14 feet, 8 inches wide and 13 feet long — went unnoticed for decades. The space was converted into a men’s bathroom in 1941, considered by some as the final insult to Hemings’ legacy.

Physical evidence shows that Hemings probably lived a higher-level lifestyle than other enslaved people on Jefferson’s plantation. Still, her room had no windows and would have been dark, damp and uncomfortable.

