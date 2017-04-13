Target has issued a recall on some of its toys, including the Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino for a serious ingestion hazard.

Target issued a recall for a series of water-absorbing easter and dinosaur toys Thursday, after it was found they present a serious ingestion hazard.

The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys, were sold at Target stores nationwide in February and March, pose a risk to children if ingested, as they can expand inside of children’s bodies and cause intestinal obstructions, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products can be identified with model numbers 234-25-1200 and 234-09-0016.

Giraffe Born in Houston as April the Giraffe Still Pregnant

A Masai giraffe was born at the Houston Zoo to mom Tyra, at the same time that thousands of people are still waiting for another giraffe, April, to give birth in New York. Observers have been tuning into an April live stream since the beginning of March. (Published 5 hours ago)

More than 500,000 have been sold nationwide, but no injuries have been reported thus far.

The toys can cause vomiting, dehydration, severe discomfort and potentially be life threatening. If one of the toys is ingested, it must be removed with surgery, and the toys may not show up on an X-ray, the CPSC said.

Consumers can take the toys to any Target store for a full refund and call 800- 440-0680 with any questions.