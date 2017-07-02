Rapper at Little Rock Club Arrested in Shooting Case

Residents in Arkansas gathered for a prayer vigil for the victims of a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub in Little Rock on Saturday, July 1.

The rapper who was performing at the Little Rock, Arkansas, club when a dispute turned into a gunfight has been arrested in connection to the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed.

Ricky Hampton, known by his stage name Finese 2Tymes, was arrested Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI were part of the arrest as well.

Hampton had two warrants related to violence in other cities, according to the New York Times.

One other person was arrested with Hampton, though the Marshals Service could not confirm if that second person was a suspect as well.

No other information was immediately available.

Calls made by the Associated Press to a number listed for Finese 2Tymes' booking agent weren't returned Saturday, but a message was posted on the artist's Facebook page offering thoughts and prayers for those injured: "THE VIOLENCE IS NOT FOR THE CLUB PEOPLE. WE ALL COME WITH 1 MOTIVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THATS TO HAVE FUN. NOT TO BE HURT."

Hampton was headlining the show at Power Ultra Lounge nightclub on Saturday when at least 24 rounds were fired in about 11 seconds, leaving 25 people with gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock confirmed one of its patients is in critical condition.

Three more people were injured while fleeing the club.

Little Rock police said the incident is believed to be gang-related.

On Saturday evening, community members and faith leaders held a prayer vigil for the victims, calling for change within the community and an end to gun violence.