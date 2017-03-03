SoyNut Butter Co. Recalls Butter Due to Possible Link to E. Coli

The SoyNut Butter Co. has recalled the I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter in response to the Food and Drug Administration alerting the company about a possible link between the product and E. Coli outbreak.

Twelve people infected with E. Coli have been reported from five states: Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Six people have been hospitalized. Four people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, and no deaths have been reported, said the CDC.

The recalled products are branded with the "Best By" date of Aug. 30, 2018, or Aug. 31, 2018.

The Illinois-based company advises consumers who have purchased the product to not consume it. The recall does not effect any other I.M. Healthy products except for the I.M. Healthy Original Creamy, the company said.

The CDC advises consumers to throw away the products even if they have consumed it and no one got sick.

For more information about the product, SoyNut Butter Co. can be contacted at 800-288-1012.