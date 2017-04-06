Airbnb User Says Host Canceled Reservation Because She's Asian

A Southern California woman was looking forward to a relaxing weekend in the mountains until her Airbnb host abruptly canceled her cabin reservations because of her race. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

A Southern California woman said her relaxing weekend in the mountains turned into a nightmare when an Airbnb host abruptly canceled a cabin reservation because of her race.

Law student Dyne Suh was looking forward to spending Presidents Day weekend with her fiancé, friends and dogs at what she thought was the perfect winter cabin in Running Springs.

"We were looking forward to it, especially with law school and working and being really busy," Suh told NBC4 Los Angeles on Wednesday. "It was a welcome break."

While Suh was headed up to the cabin in stormy weather, she sent a text message to the host to confirm the reservation for four people. According to Suh, that's when the host denied agreeing to guests at her cabin.

"I wouldn't rent it to u (sic) if u (sic) were the last person on earth," the host told Suh in a text exchange that was shown to NBC4. "One word says it all. Asian."

Suh said her heart dropped.

"I will report to Airbnb that you are racist," Suh texted back to the host.

To which the host replied, "Go ahead...It's why we have Trump...I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners." The host then canceled the reservation, Suh said.

Suh, who studies race relations and currently resides in Riverside, said she's been living in the United States since she was 3 years old.

"This is home to me," Suh said. "No matter how long I've lived here, for me to be treated this way just because of my race?"

In a statement to NBC4 Wednesday, Airbnb called the host's behavior "abhorrent and unacceptable."

"We have worked to provide the guest with our full support and in line with our non-discrimination policy, this host has been permanently removed from the Airbnb platform," said Christopher Nulty, spokesman for the short-term rental site. Airbnb also stated the company works to identify and prevent discrimination on its platform.

NBC4 reached out to the host, who said she had "no comment."