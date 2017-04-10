2 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at SoCal Elementary School

Two people were killed Monday morning in an apparent murder-suicide inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, California.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said four people were shot, including two adults who were found dead in a classroom. The shooter is "possibly down" and two students were among the wounded, Burguan said.

Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Monica Garcia, of the San Bernardino Unified School District, said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic violence dispute involving the injured teacher.

The school, North Park Elementary, is in the 5300 block of North H Street. It remained under lockdown late Monday morning.

Nearby Cal-State San Bernardino was under a shelter-in-place order. Students were taken to other schools in the area during the lockdown.

Details about victims, including ages, were not immediately available. Details about the shooter also were not immediately available, but authorities said there is no ongoing threat to staff members or students.

The school is about 10 miles from the Inland Regional Center, where 14 people were killed and 22 wounded in a December 2015 terror attack carried out by a husand and wife.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.