Russian Jet Flies Feet From US Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea in Unsafe Incident, Officials Say | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Russian Jet Flies Feet From US Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea in Unsafe Incident, Officials Say

In a separate incident, a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian regime drone Tuesday

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Russia vows to treat all U.S. planes above Syria as targets after U.S.-backed forces shot down a Syrian fighter jet, further intensifying tensions between the U.S. and Russia. 

    (Published Monday, June 19, 2017)

    An armed Russian jet came within a few feet of an American reconnaissance aircraft flying in international airspace Monday, three defense officials told NBC News.

    The officials characterized the intercept over the Baltic Sea as unsafe and unprofessional, with one saying the Russian pilot had "poor control" of the speeding aircraft.

    Also on Tuesday, a U.S. fighter jet shot down a second drone belonging to the Syrian regime in a month.

    The Shahed 129 drone was "showing hostile intent" to U.S. coalition forces on the ground, according to a U.S. defense official.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 9:38 AM CDT on Jun 20, 2017 | Updated at 9:39 AM CDT on Jun 20, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices