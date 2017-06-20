Russia vows to treat all U.S. planes above Syria as targets after U.S.-backed forces shot down a Syrian fighter jet, further intensifying tensions between the U.S. and Russia.

An armed Russian jet came within a few feet of an American reconnaissance aircraft flying in international airspace Monday, three defense officials told NBC News.

The officials characterized the intercept over the Baltic Sea as unsafe and unprofessional, with one saying the Russian pilot had "poor control" of the speeding aircraft.

Also on Tuesday, a U.S. fighter jet shot down a second drone belonging to the Syrian regime in a month.

The Shahed 129 drone was "showing hostile intent" to U.S. coalition forces on the ground, according to a U.S. defense official.