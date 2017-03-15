Populist Tide Sweeps Mainstream as Dutch Go to Polls

Dutch voters are heading to the polls Wednesday in the country's parliamentary elections, the first in a series of European elections this year that will determine the fate of the European Union and immigration policy on the continent, NBC News reported.

The Netherlands shows the growing strength of right-wing populism as its two leading candidates are conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte, of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, and anti-immigration figurehead Geert Wilders, of the Party for Freedom.

Rutte took out ads last year telling Dutch people to "act normal or leave" and told Turkish immigrants who attacked journalists to go back to their country. Wilders was found guilty in December of inciting discrimination against Dutch Moroccans.

Analysts say this rightward lurch is a pattern that spans across Europe, but it is yet to be seen if the strategy will be successful for right-wing parties across the continent.