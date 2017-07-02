Man Charged in Road Rage Slaying of High School Grad

NBC10's Matt DeLucia is live following the West Goshen Township Police Department press conference where he learned the latest details in the Road Rage Murder of Bianca Roberson. David Desper has turned himself in to police. Stay with NBC10 on TV, online, and on the NBC10 free app for the latest.

After a dramatic manhunt that lasted several days and spanned multiple states, Chester County, Pa., authorities have charged David Andrew Desper, 28, with first-degree murder for the road rage killing of recent high school graduate Bianca Roberson.

Desper, of Trainer, Pennsylvania, turned himself in Sunday morning around 2 a.m., officials said.

Police recovered the defendant’s red pickup truck at a location in Delaware County and Desper’s firearm from his bedroom. He has a license to carry and purchased the gun legally, according to court documents.

Desper is being held at Chester County Prison without bail.

David Desper

Photo credit: West Goshen Township Police

Roberson's parents sat quietly in the room, sobbing, while officials announced the arrest. They lost another child, a son, four years ago to heart disease.

On June 28th, Desper and Roberson played what investigators previously called a game of “cat and mouse” while attempting to merge into the same lane on Route 100 in Chester County around 5:30 p.m., officials said. Roberson was heading home from a shopping trip, and would have left for college later this summer.

Instead, she was shot in the left side of the head in an apparent road rage attack.

Her car was found in a ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a story of a savage and senseless murder," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said during a news conference Sunday.

The shooter’s car fled the scene “at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the spur before eventually crossing traffic and continuing southbound on the shoulder of Route 202,” charging documents said.

A witness described hearing a loud noise and then seeing one car, which belonged to Roberson, swerving off the road while another sped away, officials said.

A portion of the round that struck Roberson was recovered from her skull during an autopsy. The bullet’s markings indicated it came from a Smith and Wessen .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

A similar firearm was recovered from Desper's bedroom after he turned himself in to police.

Using video surveillance from the scene and later recordings of a red pickup truck, police recovered Desper’s car in Glen Mills. It matched the description of the pickup seen moments after the incident.