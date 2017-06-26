Captain Asks Passengers to Pray During Shaky Air Asia Flight

A Sunday morning Air Asia flight heading from Perth, Australia, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was forced to turn around after suffering a technical failure that caused the plane to shake violently. Passenger video showed the heavy shaking, with some comparing it to that of a washing machine.

Passengers of a Sunday morning Air Asia flight said their captain asked them to pray — twice — as the plane experienced engine trouble and shook like a "washing machine," NBC News reported.

Damien Stevens, who was on the flight from Perth, Australia, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, told NBC News the plane shook after a “huge bang” about 75 minutes into the flight.



"The rattling started straight away," Stevens said. "It was like being in a washing machine... The pilot asked us to pray twice and said he was scared too."

The exact cause of the incident remains unclear, but Stevens said the airline told him the trouble stemmed from one of the engines and that the pilot had 44 years of experience. The plane landed safely back in Perth and there were no reported injuries.

