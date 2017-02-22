Twenty-three new sex abuse charges were filed Wednesday against a Michigan doctor already accused of molesting dozens of former patients, NBC News reported.

It's the latest development in a scandal that has rocked USA Gymnastics, which fired Dr. Larry Nassar as team doctor in 2015, and Michigan State University, which fired Nassar in the fall, over allegations he sexually abused patients during treatment for sports injuries.

Nassar's attorneys declined to comment on the new charges, filed in Michigan district court, that are linked to at least a half-dozen women, some of them under age 13. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was scheduled to release more details at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Based on the access he had to young girls over the last 20 years, the numbers are staggering," said James White, a Michigan attorney who represents 13 victims and believes the number of accusers will continue to climb.