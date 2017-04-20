In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. O'Reilly was ousted from the network Wednesday, and a source tells CNBC that he could receive up to one year's salary in severance from Fox.

Based on his amended contract, Bill O'Reilly could receive up to one year’s salary after being ousted by Fox News, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC Thursday.

His annual salary is worth about $25 million, NBC News reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of O’Reilly’s contract. 21st Century Fox said Wednesday O'Reilly would not be returning to Fox News following a New York Times report that O’Reilly and Fox had settled five cases of sexual harassment allegations for about $13 million.

Bill O'Reilly Ousted At Fox News Channel

In an internal memo, Fox said the decision to remove him was made with outside counsel.