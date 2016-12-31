WATCH LIVE:
Inside High School Sports
Home
News
Local
NBC 5 Investigates
NBC 5 Responds
Health Connection
Texas News
Video Vault
Decision 2016
U.S. & World
Weird
Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
School Closing Alerts
Skycams
Sports
Blue Star
Red Fever
Mavs Central
Stars Central
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
TV Listings
Contests
George to the Rescue
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Texas Connects Us
Community
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Contests
Contact Us
Inside High School Sports
See It: Florida Bald Eagles Eggs Hatch
Inside High School Sports
NBC on Demand
65°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
New Year's Eve Around The World
By
Nina Lin
16 minutes ago
As 2016 makes way for a new year, see how people around the world celebrate the start to 2017.
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
KXAS Public Inspection File
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices