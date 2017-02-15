The Trump Administration introduced its first Obamacare regulation Wednesday in an effort to calm nerves at health insurance companies.

The proposed rule would shorten the Affordable Care Act’s enrollment period. It would also force people to go through greater efforts to prove their eligibility for change outside of the open enrollment period.

Insurance companies have been complaining that they’re worried by Republican indecision on moving forward with the ACA. But Dr. Patrick Conway, acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services which administers the ACA says the proposed regulation will bring “stability” to healthcare exchanges.