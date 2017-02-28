Nationwide Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Man Wanted for Killings, 'Random' Shooting | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Nationwide Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Man Wanted for Killings, 'Random' Shooting

Police said 28-year-old Alex Deaton was armed and considered dangerous

    Mississippi Bureau of Investigation
    Alex Deaton is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

    Authorities said they are searching for a 28-year-old Mississippi man wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, killing another woman and shooting a jogger, NBC News reported.

    On Monday, officials began a nationwide manhunt for Alex Deaton, who is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Deaton, who police said was armed and considered dangerous, is also a person of interest in the killing of a 69-year-old woman.

    Authorities said Deaton also allegedly shot the jogger early Friday morning near Jackson in a "random act of violence." Later that day, a sheriff's deputy found the body of Deaton's girlfriend, who was strangled to death, in a nearby apartment. 

    Deaton's last known location was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and local and federal authorities set up a $27,500 reward for information leading to the man's arrest.

    Published at 1:44 AM CST on Feb 28, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago
