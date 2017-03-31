Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a NATO foreign ministers' meetings at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 31, 2017.

In his first meeting with NATO Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson set a deadline of two months for allies to present a plan to increase their military spending, NBC News reported.

Tillerson said it was "no longer sustainable" for the United States to pay for a "disproportionate share" of NATO's budget. America's top diplomat said fellow NATO members had until their summit on May 25 to formulate this plan.

NATO advises all its members to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense. But most countries — all except United States, Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland —fall short of this target.

Tillerson said that by the end of this year they should be meeting this 2 percent target already, or have at least developed a detailed plan to do so.