In this Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at the annual policy retreat in Philadelphia. Trump has defended his recent travel ban by releasing a list of attacks that he claims were "executed or inspired by" Islamic fundamentalism.

The mother of a young backpacker killed in an Australian hostel spoke out against President Donald Trump’s claim that her daughter was killed in a terror attack that was ignored by the media, NBC News reported.

Rosie Ayliffe said terrorism was quickly ruled out in the the fatal stabbings of Mia Ayliffe-Chung, 20, and Tom Jackson, 30. However, it was included on a list of 78 attacks that the White House says were “executed or inspired by” Islamic fundamentalists. The list was released to defend Trump’s claim that the media “doesn’t want to report” such attacks.

Ayliffe called the connection between her daughter’s death and Islamic fundamentalism a “myth.”

In an open letter to Trump on Facebook, she wrote that the vilification of an entire religion is “a terrifying reminder of the horror that can ensue when we allow ourselves to be led by ignorant people into darkness and hatred.”

