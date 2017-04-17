1 Injured After Blackhawk Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Maryland

A military helicopter with three crew members on board made a hard landing in Leonardtown, Maryland.

The UH-60 Blackhawk landed hard at the Breton Bay Golf Course, near Society Hill Road, the St. Mary's County fire department said about 2 p.m. Monday.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital, a military official told NBC News. No further information was immediately available.

The helicopter was based at Fort Belvoir, the Army installation in Northern Virginia, sources tell News4.

A photo from TheBayNet.com shows firefighters appearing to look into the wreckage.

Information was not available immediately on whether anyone was hurt.

Fort Belvoir is home to the major 12th aviation battalion, housed at the base’s Davison Army Airfield. The 12th aviation battalion has more than a dozen H-60 helicopters. This battalion helps serve senior leaders of the U.S. Army and Defense Department.

A fighter jet crashed in a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland less than two weeks ago.

The pilot in that crash parachuted out of the F-16 after he had mechanical trouble and steered the aircraft away from a neighborhood. The D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet crashed April 5 in Clinton, Maryland, about 6 miles southwest of the military base that is home to Air Force One, base officials said. The pilot was on a routine training mission at the time. No one on the ground was hurt.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.