Supplier: Drug Sold to Arkansas Not Intended for Executions

A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month was not intended to be used for lethal injection.

McKesson said it's considering legal action to get the drug back.

The San Francisco-based company said in a statement released Thursday night that it sold vecuronium bromide to Arkansas' prison system believing it would be used for medical purposes. McKesson says once it learned otherwise, it requested the drug be returned, but it never was.

Arkansas uses a three-drug combination of midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and potassium chloride in its lethal injection procedures. The first drug, midazolam, is meant to render the inmate comatose. The second drug, vecuronium bromide, will cause paralysis and stop breathing. And the third, potassium chloride — which the state only acquired on March 8 — stops the heart, NBC News reported.

Vecuronium bromide is made by Pfizer. The drugmaker says McKesson sold the drug to Arkansas without its knowledge.

"This was in direct violation of our policy," Pfizer said in a statement to Bloomberg News. The drugmaker said it twice asked the state to return the drugs.

Two other pharmaceutical companies have asked a judge to prohibit Arkansas from using their drugs in upcoming executions.

The state plans to execute eight men over a period of 10 days in April because Arkansas' supply of midazolam, of one of the key drugs in their lethal injection protocol, is set to expire at the end of the month.

Top row, from left, Bruce Ward, Marcel Williams, Jason McGehee and Kenneth Williams. Bottom row, Stacey Johnson, Ledell Lee, Don Davis and Jack Jones.

Photo credit: Arkansas Corrections

"We considered other means by which to secure the return of the product, up to and including legal action," Pfizer told Bloomberg. "After careful consideration, we determined that it was highly unlikely that any of these means would secure the timely return of the product and thereby prevent this misuse."