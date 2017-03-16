March Madness Could Cost Employers $4B in Lost Productivity

Chimezie Metu #4 of the USC Trojans battles for a rebound with Emmitt Holt #15 and Rodney Bullock #5 of the Providence Friars in the second half during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 15, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio.

As March Madness arrives, distracted workers around the country will be paying more attention to their brackets than their work, according to a report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, NBC News reported.

The firm estimates that more than 50.5 million American workers, or 20 percent, could participate in office pools this year. That's up 5 percentage points from last year and 9 points from 2014.

The loss of productivity in the opening week of March Madness could cost employers nearly $4 billion in lost revenue, according to the report. And each hour of the workday wasted on building brackets or watching games will cost employers $1.3 billion.

