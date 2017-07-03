In this file photo, Emmanuel Macron adresses suporters after winning the French presidential election, at the Louvre on May 7, 2017, in Paris, France.

A man was arrested and charged for "threatening to kill" newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, French officials told NBC News on Monday.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested last Wednesday in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil and charged on Saturday with "individual terrorist activity," said Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre, a spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor's office.

The suspect allegedly plan to assassinate Macron on July 14, during Paris' Bastille Day military parade. It's the same parade that Donald Trump is expected to attend alongside Macron.

Without giving specific details on the arrest or the threat made against Macron, Thibault-Lecuivre told the AP on Monday that the 23-year-old suspect's plans were vague and not yet finalized, and that he appeared to be acting alone.

