Nearly two-thirds of Americans are worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years, according to results from the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll.

NBC News reported that nearly nine in 10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning Americans say they are worried about a major war, but only about four in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaners say they are.

An overwhelming majority of Americans, 80 percent, say that NATO is good for the United States, according to the poll, conducted online from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19 among a national sample of 11,512 adults.

When it comes to allies, about 60 percent of Americans think the U.S. should take their interests into account, even if it means making compromises. And the same amount think Russia is either unfriendly to the U.S. or not an ally.

