N.Y. Gov. Issues 'State of Emergency' for Transit System

Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the MTA Thursday as public outrage with the service builds. Andrew Siff reports.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared an MTA state of emergency after yet another track problem outside Amtrak's East River Tunnels stranded hundreds of Long Island Rail Road riders for hours and caused crippling delays into Penn Station all morning Thursday.

Cuomo has ordered new MTA Chairman Joe Lhota to come up with a reorganization plan in 30 days, and to assess all capital needs -- including cars, tracks, signals -- within 60 days. The state of emergency declaration will expedite procurement and cuts red tape during the series of urgent reviews.

The New York State Public Service Commission has also been ordered to assess Con Edison's supply of power to the subways, to be completed within 90 days. Power problems on the subway have wreaked havoc on the system in recent months: in one memorable incident captured on video, riders were stranded on a sweltering, powerless F train for 45 minutes. Weeks later, two riders got sick of waiting on a stalled train and leaped onto the tracks to walk to the next station.

Cuomo likened the recent transit problems to a "heart attack" that happened after years of cholesterol buildup.

In addition to declaring the MTA state of emergency, Cuomo is adding $1 billion to the MTA capital plan, he says. It marks a drastic about-face from two years ago, when he described the MTA's capital request as "bloated."

He says adding Wi-Fi to all the subway tunnels will also speed up high-tech signal replacement.

The governor's order comes less than two weeks before Amtrak is set to begin overhauling the infrastructure at Penn Station following months of especially widespread derailments and breakdowns. Cuomo has famously declared the project will result in a "summer of hell" for displaced commuters and said Thursday, "It's gonna be like that movie, 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles,'" referencing the John Candy film.

Riders across the city subways and the rails traveling through Penn Station -- the MTA's LIRR and the New Jersey Transit -- have gotten so fed up with the increasing frequency of breakdowns and delays, they've tried to launch grassroots campaigns in recent months to stop paying their monthly fares and to force the MTA to create and publicize subway evacuation plans. Rail commuters have complained about swelling crowds and rude conductors amid heightened tension over deteroriating service, and angry subway passengers rallied outside Cuomo's office Wednesday to demand a plan to fix the system, chanting "fund and fix."

Thousands of straphangers faced yet more systemwide delays and suspensions Tuesday when a subway train derailed in Harlem, although the MTA blamed that on "human error." A passenger on the train has announced she's suing the MTA for $5 million, saying the MTA has been "careless," "reckless" and "negligent" in overseeing the subway.

Cuomo declared the MTA state of emergency at a planned news conference on the MTA Transit Challenge, a competition that will award three $1 million "genius" awards, paid by the state, for the best ideas on how to fix the aging subway system.

At the Manhattan conference, the CEOs of international railroads from Paris, Toronto and Tokyo explained to the MTA audience how they've been able to expand and modernize their trains amid population and ridership growth.