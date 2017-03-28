King Arthur Uther Pendragon Holds Court at Stonehenge | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
King Arthur Uther Pendragon Holds Court at Stonehenge

    Carolina Reid / NBC News
    King Arthur Uther Pendragon

    Brtain's King Arthur is a 62-year-old former soldier and biker gang member who leads a religious order of warrior-druids, NBC News reported.

    Thirty years ago, John Timothy Rothwell became convinced he was the king from the myth and changed his name to King Arthur Uther Pendragon. Now he wears a sword and preaches to fellow pagans.

    "Every day, I wake up Arthur, I go to sleep Arthur. I wake up a druid, I go to sleep a druid," he said.

    About 4,000 Britons identify as druids. NBC News visited Arthur at Stonehenge for a gathering marking the spring equinox last week, where he was declaring war — over parking.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
