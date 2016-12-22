Kellyanne Conway Named Counselor to the President

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, talks to reporters at Trump Tower, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.

President-elect Donald Trump named Kellyanne Conway a "counselor" to the president Thursday morning.

Conway served as Trump's third campaign manager in the months leading up to the presidential election in November.

"Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory," President-elect Trump said in a statement. "She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing."

Conway attended Trinity College in Washington, D.C. and went on to earn a degree from George Washington University Law School. She's the founder of a polling research firm, and has worked in politics for more than 20 years.

She is also a frequent guest on television news programs.

Conway had said previously that she planned to move her family to Washington to serve Trump, either inside or outside the administration.

The transition team said Conway "will work with senior leadership" in the White House "to effectively message and execute the administration's legislative priorities and actions."

"A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results," Conway said in a statement.

