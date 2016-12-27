Israel Curtails Ties With 10 Countries Over UN Settlement Vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Center for American Progress, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, in Washington.

Israel reacted to a recent United Nations Security Council resolution condemning settlements in Palestinian-claimed territory by curtailing relations Tuesday with 10 countries that voted for it, NBC News reported.

The resolution called the settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a "flagrant violation" of international law, but plans for thousands of new homes were nevertheless advanced by Israel.

Israel is limiting work contacts with Britain, France, Russia, China, Japan, Ukraine, Angola, Egypt, Uruguay and Spain, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon.

The United States wasn't included on the list, despite breaking with past practice to allow the Security Council vote, a move that prompted Israel's leader to lash out at the White House. The U.S. abstained from the vote, but has veto power on the council.