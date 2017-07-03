The originator of the famous Ice Bucket Challenge, Pete Frates, is back in the hospital and still alive despite a false report otherwise.

Frates, who has raised millions for Lou Gehrig's disease research, tweeted a video Monday showing himself in a hospital bed as the Pearl Jam song "Alive" plays in the background.

"In the words of my friend ed," he tweeted, in a reference to Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.





The tweet came after journalist and commentator Mike Barnicle had incorrectly tweeted that Frates had died. He later said a family friend had given him bad information and he was "doubly wrong to tweet it."

On Sunday, Frates' mother Nancy shared a post on the Team FrateTrain Facebook page asking that supporters keep Frates in their prayers while he battles "this ALS like a Superhero."

On Monday morning, she shared another Facebook post saying Frates was resting comfortably.

Frates, 32, was diagnosed with ALS in March 2012, at the age of 27. Since his diagnosis, the entire Frates family has taken an active role in raising awareness and funds for ALS research.

There is no known cure for ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord and weakens muscles. The disease affects about 20,000 Americans.

Frates' Ice Bucket Challenge helped raise $220 million to fight the disease since the campaign took off on social media in 2014, The Associated Press reported.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was among those tweeting a show of support for Frates.







