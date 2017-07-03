Man Found After Escaping ICE on the Way to Deportation

A man in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody escaped as he was about to be deported from Dulles airport, sources tell News4. Here's raw video of officials searching for him.

A manhunt has ended in Northern Virginia after a man escaped from immigration officials.

Marlon Carlos Rivas-Mendez, 27, fled from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody as he was facing deportation and being driven to Washington Dulles International Airport, law enforcement sources tell News4.

He is now in law enforcement custody, ICE told News4 Monday afternoon.

Rivas-Mendez escaped from a car traveling south on Dulles Toll Road near Old Ox Road in Sterling, sources say. He ran into a wooded area.

Loudoun County police say Rivas-Mendez is a Sterling resident who initially was arrested Monday morning. He was transferred into ICE custody about 11:10 a.m. without incident.

But in federal custody "Rivas-Mendez assaulted the transport personnel and escaped custody on the Dulles Toll Road," a statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

ICE, Virginia State Police, Fairfax and Loudoun county police and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officers all hunted for Rivas-Mendez.

Video from Chopper4 showed the extensive search underway.



Finally, more than three hours after he was taken into ICE custody, he was found about four miles away, near Mercure Circle and Old Ox Road.

He was taken back into custody without incident, Loudoun County police say.

Rivas-Mendez now faces local charges of assault and battery, and he is in ICE custody.

Sources said Rivas-Mendez stands 5-foot-11, is Hispanic with fair skin and was wearing a white T-shirt, camouflage shorts and no shoes. He had a handcuff around one wrist.

