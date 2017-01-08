I-91 Reopens after 21-Car Pileup in Conn.

Witnesses to a chain reaction accident in Middletown on I-91 describe what they saw. (Published Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017)

Interstate 91 South was closed for hours in Middletown after multiple accidents including a 21-car pileup on Saturday, according to state police.

Police said at least 21 vehicles, including three tractor trailers and a tanker, were involved in one crash near exit 21 on the southbound side on I-91 in Middletown around 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported.

Fuel tanks from at least two of the trucks ruptured, spilling diesel fuel onto the highway, according to Middletown mayor Dan Drew. Crews from the department of Energy and Environmental Protection were at the scene to clean up the spill, Drew said.

The highway was finally cleared around 6 p.m.

A series of crashes also closed the northbound lanes of I-91 between exits 20 and 25, earlier in the day state police said. Those accidents were cleared by mid-afternoon.