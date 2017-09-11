Videos show rooftops being peeled away from buildings in Miami and Sarasota, Florida, during Hurricane Irma. (Published Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017)

After battering southern Florida with high winds and heavy rains and leaving millions of people without power, Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday as it headed north, NBC News reported.

By 5 a.m. ET Monday, Irma had sustained winds of 75 mph and was about 60 miles north of Tampa, about halfway up the Florida peninsula.

The extent of Irma's damage couldn't fully be assessed until daybreak, as the state's largest utility provider reported that the storm knocked out power for nearly three-quarters of its customers.

Irma had made landfall Sunday morning on the Florida Keys with winds up to 130 mph, leaving Miami with downed trees, ripped roofs and many streets submerged in water.

Strong Wind, Rain Lash Fort Pierce, Florida