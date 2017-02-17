Hundreds of Events Planned Nationwide for Friday's 'General Strike' | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Hundreds of Events Planned Nationwide for Friday's 'General Strike'

Event pages on Facebook indicate the potential for high participation: Nearly 20,000 people have responded to the page for a New York City march alone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    File Photo—Supporters of immigrants' rights march downtown during an immigration protest Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Washington.

    Tens of thousands of people across the United States are expected to skip work and attend rallies and marches Friday as part of a "general strike" to "get our democracy back," NBC News reported. 

    Strike4Democracy, one of the groups organizing the nationwide event, which is called the "#F17 General Strike," said more than 100 public protests are expected. Event pages on Facebook indicate the potential for high participation: Nearly 20,000 people have responded to the page for a New York City march alone.

    It will be the second straight day of national protests, following Thursday's "Day Without Immigrants" campaign, which was aimed at making a point about the economic impact immigrants have on the U.S. labor force.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices