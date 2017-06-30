Who Is Henry Bello? What We Know About Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Shooter | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Is Henry Bello? What We Know About Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Shooter

The shooter killed one doctor and injured several others; Mayor de Blasio said they're fighting for their lives

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

    The gunman who opened fire in Bronx Lebanon Hospital Friday afternoon has been identified as Henry Bello.

    A rifle-wielding doctor stormed Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Friday, gunning down at least six staffers before taking his own life, according to a senior law enforcement officials. Police have identified the shooter as 45-year-old Henry Bello, a former employee at the hospital.

    Details continue to develop, but here's what we know about him now:

    • The shooter has been identified as Dr. Henry Michael Bello, a 45-year-old family medicine doctor formerly employed at the hospital, according to sources.

    • Bello was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 17th floor after a two-story shooting rampage that left one doctor dead and others fighting for their lives. 

    • Sources tell NBC 4 New York a preliminary investigation reveals Bello resigned from the hospital in 2015 in lieu of termination.

    • A New York State licensing website does not reveal any disciplinary history.

    • Police are investigating the shooting as a case of workplace violence; authorities say there is no indication of a nexus to terror.

