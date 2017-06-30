A rifle-wielding doctor stormed Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Friday, gunning down at least six staffers before taking his own life, according to a senior law enforcement officials. Police have identified the shooter as 45-year-old Henry Bello, a former employee at the hospital.
Details continue to develop, but here's what we know about him now:
- The shooter has been identified as Dr. Henry Michael Bello, a 45-year-old family medicine doctor formerly employed at the hospital, according to sources.
- Bello was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 17th floor after a two-story shooting rampage that left one doctor dead and others fighting for their lives.
- Sources tell NBC 4 New York a preliminary investigation reveals Bello resigned from the hospital in 2015 in lieu of termination.
- A New York State licensing website does not reveal any disciplinary history.
- Police are investigating the shooting as a case of workplace violence; authorities say there is no indication of a nexus to terror.
