April the Giraffe Goes Into Labor

It sounds like a tall tale, but this giraffe romance has managed to captivate the world for more than a month.

After more than a month of worldwide anticipation, April the giraffe has gone into active labor, according to the zoo that has been live-streaming her pregnancy for tens of millions of avid fans.

The calf, to be April's fourth, is expected to be born within about 50 minutes (WARNING: Some may find the live stream and photo below graphic).

Shortly before 8 a.m., Animal Adventure Park teased a captionless photo of a small calf hoof and leg at April's backside while she cranes her head to lick it. Over 9,600 people have liked the photo, while nearly 1,700 had shared it within 30 minutes of being posted.

April has teased her millions of global adorers for weeks now, showing signs of near-but-not-quite labor and otherwise enchanting her audience with cute right-at-the-camera gazes and tongue flicks, snack noshing and nuzzling with her much younger but handsome beau Oliver, 5.

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines in late February after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park, says the natural curiosity surrounding giraffes and their birthing process has been a huge factor in drawing crowds.

"I think the fact that she's a giraffe and she's a neat species that people are interested in, that's fostered a lot of the attention," he said. "The fact that you'll get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don't get to see give birth — that's neat."

He added that April's pregnancy was more than just live entertainment, but a teachable moment and source for education.

Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The new calf is the first giraffe born at Animal Adventure Park.

The zoo had said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.

