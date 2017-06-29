President Donald Trump listens during a White House meeting with victims of crimes committed by immigrants on June 28, 2017, hours after he tweeted a personal insult about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

President Donald Trump's mocking tweets of MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski's looks and temperament earned a quick rebuke from some members of his own party Thursday, with fellow Republicans calling the insults inappropriate, unhelpful or beneath the dignity of the office of president.

Hours after Brzezinski said on "Morning Joe" that "it's not normal behavior" for a leader to tweet about people's appearances, Trump claimed she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" on a New Year's visit to his South Florida estate.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump wrote. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

A statement from MSNBC referred to the tweets as "bullying," and while a White House spokeswoman said Trump is the kind of president who "fights fire with fire," other members of the party were critical of the remarks, starting from the top.

"Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters, adding it's not helping to "improve the tone and civility" of debate.

Several Republican senators took issue with the tweets on the platform, with Nebraskan Ben Sasse the most direct, urging the president, "Please just stop."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, elaborated on her comment while appearing on MSNBC Thursday afternoon: "We're not always going to get along but there's no need for such uncivil language."

One Republican in the House, Lynn Jenkins, of Kansas, linked the president's tweets to her own experience as a female politician, while Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., said leaders need to "set the example" on participating in politics without vitriol.

Evan McMullin, a Republican who ran for president as an independent in 2016 and remains a staunch critic of the president, argued that, "if you're a Republican leader and you're still supporting President Trump, you own this."

NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and this station.