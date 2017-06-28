Ford Issues Recall for Close to 400,000 Vehicles

Ford on Wednesday announced a safety recall that will impact about 400,000 vehicles that were manufactured in a Kansas City plant between 2014 and 2017, CNBC reported.

The recall was issued for the 400,000 2015-17 Ford Transit van or bus vehicles, according to the report. No injuries or accidents have been caused by the vehicles subject to the recall.

"In the affected vehicles, continuing to operate a vehicle with a cracked flexible coupling may cause separation of the driveshaft, resulting in a loss of motive power while driving or unintended vehicle movement in park without the parking brake applied," Ford said.

"In addition, separation of the driveshaft from the transmission can result in secondary damage to surrounding components, including brake and fuel lines. A driveshaft separation may increase the risk of injury or crash."

