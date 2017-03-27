Flint and Michigan Agree to Settle Water Suit for Almost $100 Million, Dig Up Miles of Pipe | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Flint and Michigan Agree to Settle Water Suit for Almost $100 Million, Dig Up Miles of Pipe

A hearing to approve the settlement agreement was set for Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit

    AP
    FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich.

    The state of Michigan will pay $87 million to replace water lines to thousands of homes in lead-contaminated Flint under a settlement agreement submitted Monday, NBC News reported.

    A hearing to approve the settlement agreement was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

    If Judge David Lawson OKs the deal, the Flint and Michigan governments would be obligated to dig up, inspect and replace lead or galvanized-steel water lines leading to at least 18,000 homes by Jan. 1, 2020.

    The state agreed to set aside an additional $10 million for unexpected extra expenses. That's a total of $97 million the state is committing — equal to almost all of the $100 million in funds set aside for Flint earlier this month by the Environmental Protection Agency under legislation signed in December by President Barack Obama.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
