A man stabbed an airport police officer Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. The man is in custody and being questioned by the FBI. The airport officer was in stable condition. The FBI has said it is too early to determine if this incident is a terrorist act.

The attacker allegedly shouted "Allahu akbar" before stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville, who was bleeding from the neck, sources and witnesses at Bishop International Airport said.

In a statement released by the FBI, officials said it is still too early to determine what motivated the attack, but that they were questioning the suspect.



Neville, a father of two who has worked at the airport since approximately 2000, is a member of the airport's Department of Public Safety and a retired Genesee County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant.

Flint Airport Stabbing Under Investigation