As Irma moves towards Florida, the prices on flights out of the path of the storm vary, with some very expensive options.

As Hurricane Irma continued its track toward U.S. mainland, major airlines have started to cancel flights and waive change and cancellation fees at several of Florida's busiest airports.

Some airlines dispatched extra planes ahead of Irma's arrival to help people in the storm's path to evacuate, while others capped fares for travelers trying to flee.

The category 5 storm's record 185 mph winds has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, leveling whole cities and killing at least 10 people.

In anticipation of Irma, more than 400 Friday flights have been canceled in Miami and nearly 200 in Fort Lauderdale as of 7 a.m. ET Thursday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Plane Travels Through Bands of Irma on Last Flight out of PR

People scrambled to get out of Puerto Rico as they boarded the last flight out of the country that is in the line of Hurricane Irma. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

American Airlines, which operates one of its busiest hubs at Miami International, said it would suspend all of its flights there starting Friday afternoon. American's last flight from Miami before Irma hits will be a 3:49 p.m. ET departure on Friday for Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas.

The airline said it will also begin winding down operations in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Sarasota and West Palm Beach by Friday afternoon. In all, American has canceled more than 2,000 flights between Sept. 7-11.

Jet Blue Airways has canceled about 150 flights as of Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, the airlines said it has also added extra flights out of cities that may be impacted by Irma.

Delta airlines also added flights and up-sized aircrafts on flights out of South Florida. New flights will transport customers out of Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Key West into Atlanta, the airline's largest hub.

United said in a statement that it offered additional flights out of Florida on Thursday and Friday to allow more customers to leave the area.

American, Delta, Southwest, United, Jetblue and Frontier are among the carriers waiving change and cancellation fees for travelers with flights in and out of some airports in Florida and the Caribbean.

Some airlines have also moved to cap fares on the few flights out of Florida that still had seats available.

JetBlue Airways is offering $99 direct flights from every Florida city where it operates, the airline said on Wednesday. A price cap through Sept. 10 is also in place for all of JetBlue's Florida connecting flights, a maximum fare of $159 up to the last available seat, the company said. A fare ceiling was also in place for flights out of the Caribbean through Sept. 8.

"We want those trying to leave ahead of the hurricane to focus on their safe evacuation rather than worry about the cost of flights," JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw said.

American Airlines has also capped the price of main cabin seats on flights at $99 and Delta announced it won't charge travelers more than $399 for tickets on all flights to and from southern Florida and the Caribbean. The cap applies to all seat, including first class. The price cap for American and Delta will be in effect through Sept. 13.

Both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said they are closely monitoring the storm and will halt operations when sustained winds reached 55 mph.

But, Miami International spokesman Greg Chin urged passengers to check with their individual airline about flight statuses as some airlines may decided to not fly well before the airport decided to close.

Travelers to the region should be prepared for the possibility of severe disruption, Chin added. The two airports also stressed that stranded passengers should not seek to take cover at their facilities, noting they are not shelters and may not have resources like food and water readily available.

The Key West airport is preparing to halt operations Thursday evening as Irma approaches the island chain. For passengers scrambling to get out the Keys, three Delta flights to Atlanta were scheduled to depart Thursday at 7:05 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said in a news release that all commercial flights will then be canceled indefinitely.

International flights in and out of the Key West airport were suspended Wednesday afternoon when U.S. Customs and Border Protection ceased operations.

In the Caribbean, Irma has already grounded flights across several islands. In Puerto Rico more than 220 flights into and out of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport have been canceled since Tuesday evening.

Irma's travel impact could be long-lasting in some parts of the region.

Early images from the Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten show extensive damage, according to the island's interior minister, raising the possibility that the airport could be closed for weeks. The airport is famous around the world because of its runway ends very close to the beach, where tourists can stand and watch landing aircraft skim low overhead.

Evacuation Zones Source: Florida Division of Emergency Management

Next in Irma's path was the Bahamas, where over 75 Friday flights across the island were canceled and the government says the international airport in Nassau will close late Thursay.

Flights in the region – including in the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos – were likely to be severely affected or grounded altogether as Irma tracked through the area.